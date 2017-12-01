Winter Fire Safety - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Winter Fire Safety

Posted:
By Rob Martin, Weekend Meteorologist/ Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Winter season comes with its own unique set of home fire hazards, some of which are not so obvious and thus overlooked.

Christmas lights, turned-on stoves, spaces heaters, and wood-burning stoves head the list. The American Red Cross held its annual Sound The Alarm campaign, teaming up with Walmart in the process. The campaign focuses on home fire safety, and in particular the importance of an effective installed fire alarm. Home alarms are surprisingly scarce in the region, as are well thought out family escape plan.

As of 2017, the American Red Cross has installed over 1.3 million home smoke alarms.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.