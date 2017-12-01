Winter Fire Safety

Winter season comes with its own unique set of home fire hazards, some of which are not so obvious and thus overlooked.

Christmas lights, turned-on stoves, spaces heaters, and wood-burning stoves head the list. The American Red Cross held its annual Sound The Alarm campaign, teaming up with Walmart in the process. The campaign focuses on home fire safety, and in particular the importance of an effective installed fire alarm. Home alarms are surprisingly scarce in the region, as are well thought out family escape plan.

As of 2017, the American Red Cross has installed over 1.3 million home smoke alarms.