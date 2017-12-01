Suspicious person arrested outside Bluefield Middle School

Bluefield Middle School went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a suspicious man was spotted on campus.

Parents of students were alerted shortly before noon of an unauthorized person on school property.

"An unknown individual was on the property at Bluefield Middle School. The school immediately followed lockdown protocols, and the administration asked the individual to vacate the property. When the individual failed to leave, the Bluefield City Police were contacted. The police removed the unknown individual from the premises."--Teresa Russell, Mercer County Schools

According to the Bluefield, WV Police Dept., Michael Fritz was arrested on a trespassing charge and will be taken to Southern Regional Jail.

After Fritz was removed from campus, the school returned to normal operating schedule.