McDowell Co. adult learning program graduates family members together

The Catholic Charities of West Virginia, The McDowell County S.P.O.K.E.S organization, along with the McDowell County Adult Learning Center held their commencement ceremony Thursday night featuring graduates of all ages.

15 graduates received their General Educational Development certificates as well as student achievement awards.

The group of students included family members and friends including a grandmother and granddaughter that earned their diplomas at the same time.

Instructors says they hope their students' success encourages others.

"They ought to take stock in this," said Gwenn Mayhew, Adult Education Instructor. "This is just a prime example of a family that has stuck together through thick and thin, encouraging each other. It's been wonderful. It really has."

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Ingrida Barker, Assistant Superintendent for McDowell County Schools.

The ceremony concluded with a catered dinner for all in attendance.