Suspect in mistaken identity killing back in Pennsylvania

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A man sentenced to life in prison for a West Virginia slaying is in Pennsylvania to face charges in an interstate killing that police say was a case of mistaken identity.

The Public Opinion reports John Wayne Strawser is accused of chasing down and killing 28-year-old Timothy Davison along Interstate 81 in January 2014.

Police say Davison was driving home to Maine when the driver of a pickup truck started firing at him. The truck then rammed Davison's SUV, forcing it onto a median.

The driver circled back and shot Davison again. He died at a hospital.

Two ex-friends of Strawser told authorities they were traveling on I-81 around the same time. They said Strawser threatened them and they were traveling in a vehicle similar to Davidson's.

Strawser was sentenced to life in prison last year for the shooting death of a West Virginia woman.

Information from: Public Opinion, http://www.publicopiniononline.com

