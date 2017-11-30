Bluefield Defense ready for Fairmont Senior

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield Beavers are heading back to the state title game for the first time since 2009, and they couldn't get there without their defense. "We've been working since June. Just hitting the weight room hard, studying film and practicing hard. Its just paying off" said junior Drake Mullins.

The Beavers are only giving up just 11 points per game. Working together soundly as a unit. "Its not perfect but we work hard in practice against all types of offense. We just get to the place where we need to go to in the game and it just goes there" said senior Arnold Martin.

Most would think this is the most underrated unit in the state, but the players have a different opinion. "We've worked hard both ways. Just executed more and putting more points on the board on offense. That's what's kept us to keep getting the W" said Mullins.

The Beavers will have a tough test in taking care of the Fairmont Senior offense. A dynamic group that averages 37 points per game. "They definitely deserve to be there. They are a excellent representative of that bracket. A really good football. We'll have to play our best game in order to have a chance to beat them and I feel they'll have to do the same. It should be a great championship game" said head coach Fred Simon.

The goal for this group is simple, bring back a state title, and etch their name in history. "It would be crazy if we did. I think we can. We just need to keep working hard everyday. Believe in God because we got this far. Just out there and get through it" said Martin.