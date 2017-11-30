Bluefield College Basketball splits doubleheader with Allen

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Basketball teams split and Mens and Womens doubleheader on Thursday night at The Dome.

The Men knocked off the Yellowjackets 90-65. The Rams were led by Jorge Concepcion who had 27 points. Ty'Quon Reid had 18. With the win, The Rams improve to 5-2 on the season, and 3-1 in the AAC.

The Women were edged by Allen 74-73. The Rams were led by Danae Cox who had 28 points. Kierra Bell-Linnear chipped in with 19. With the loss, Bluefield drops to 5-5 overall, and 2-3 in the AAC.

Up next, the women will host Brenau on Saturday at 6 pm. The Men will host the Apprentice School at 8 pm.