Bluefield College Basketball splits doubleheader with Allen - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Basketball splits doubleheader with Allen

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Basketball teams split and Mens and Womens doubleheader on Thursday night at The Dome.

The Men knocked off the Yellowjackets 90-65.  The Rams were led by Jorge Concepcion who had 27 points.  Ty'Quon Reid had 18.  With the win, The Rams improve to 5-2 on the season, and 3-1 in the AAC.

The Women were edged by Allen 74-73.  The Rams were led by Danae Cox who had 28 points.  Kierra Bell-Linnear chipped in with 19.  With the loss, Bluefield drops to 5-5 overall, and 2-3 in the AAC.

Up next, the women will host Brenau on Saturday at 6 pm.  The Men will host the Apprentice School at 8 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.