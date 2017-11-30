19 WVU takes care of NJIT

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team had an easy time on Thursday night. The #19 Mountaineers blew past NJIT 102-69. With the victory, WVU improves to 7-1 overall.

The Mountaineers were led by Javon Carter who had 25 points and 9 rebounds. Teddy Allen chipped in with 16 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. The gold and blue forced 19 turnovers and outrebounded the Highlanders by 8.

Up next, WVU will host Virginia on Tuesday. Tipoff will be at 7 pm.