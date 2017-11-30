#19 WVU takes care of NJIT - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team had an easy time on Thursday night.  The #19 Mountaineers blew past NJIT 102-69.  With the victory, WVU improves to 7-1 overall.

The Mountaineers were led by Javon Carter who had 25 points and 9 rebounds.  Teddy Allen chipped in with 16 points and 8 rebounds off the bench.  The gold and blue forced 19 turnovers and outrebounded the Highlanders by 8.

Up next, WVU will host Virginia on Tuesday.  Tipoff will be at 7 pm.

