Tennessee fugitive caught in West Virginia

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) - Police in West Virginia say a Tennessee fugitive is accused of posing as a police officer and faking an injury to obtain a prescription pain prescription at a hospital.

Logan County Sheriff Sonya Dingess Porter says in a news release that Terry Michael Vickers was arrested Wednesday night after a deputy spotted his vehicle leaving the Logan Regional Medical Center.

The statement says a vest with a patch reading Fugitive Task Force K9 Unit was found in Vickers' vehicle.

Vickers was charged with being a fugitive from justice, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, impersonating a police officer, obtaining a prescription drug by fraud and obstructing an officer.

Porter says Vickers was wanted in Tennessee on charges of obtaining prescription drugs by fraud and criminal impersonation.

He's being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail.

