Black Bear caught in McDowell Co. after roaming Northfork area

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources says a bear was caught in McDowell County after residents have been reporting damage to their trashcans over the last several weeks.

Several residents in the Northfork area reached out to WVVA to report bear sightings in their backyards.

"They have been walking around the community like they own the place," said resident Latonia Foster.

McDowell County Natural Resource Officer Kenneth Little says seeing a bear is not a rare occasion in a rural area like McDowell.

"McDowell county alone is heavily populated with bear," Little said. "One thing the public's got to realize is the bear were living here before we were, and addition to all the other wild life. This is there home too."

Little says seeing a bear is no reason to panic, as bear attacks are uncommon.

"If you see a bear just let it be. Let it go about it's business," he said. "Try keeping your food scraps up. Try cleaning your trash can. Don't feed your pets outside. Chances are the bear is going to come through the neighborhood, get what it wants. and if you keep the food source away, it's going to move on to another area."

*photos sent in by a Ashlee Spencer