New development leader outlines strategy to bring in new business

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The New River Gorge Development Authority (NRGDA) has named a new leader. Joe Brouse who previously headed up the authority's business retention office is now taking over as executive director.



Brouse replaces Steve Christian who had been on the job for a little more than a year.



As a business retention expert, Brouse brings to the office unique insight on why some businesses leave and others stay.



When asked what is the number one reason some businesses decide against investing in Southern West Virginia, he said "building size and preparedness of the site are the biggest challenges to getting these businesses to land in one of our four counties.



The NRGDA coordinates development activities in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Summer County. Brouse listed access to roads and rail as hurdles to investment in Southern West Virginia's economy. He currently working with Amtrack to increase rail service to the region.



"We need diversification and that's coming from people in the coal industry. When we have people with those types of attitudes, we can work with that. What was different about the last downturn was even among supports of coal they all recognize that we need to double down and get serious about diversification."

Brouse's approach centers on a strategy that does not focus on county or city boundaries, but Southern West Virginia as a whole working together.



"To the West Virginian who feels hopeless, we're aware of that. It's the question we get constantly, where are the jobs and where is the industry? We've been knocked for a loop in some ways, but the people who live here know what a good place Southern West Virginia is and the New River Gorge is -- we're pulling together to make the most of limited resources and we're going to tell a better story."



He adds "it's not going to be a fluff story, but a story that this is good place to live, work, and invest."