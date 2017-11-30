YMCA of Southern WV explores building new facility

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A new gym may be in the works for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, CEO Jay Rist confirmed on Thursday.

Rist said the Cline family recently made a $10 million pledge toward a $20 million facility. He cautioned that the project is still in the planning stages and is not yet a done deal.



According to Rist, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia is exploring the possibility of locating the next gym on the grounds of the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Complex in Beckley. The multi-purpose facility features eight full-size soccer fields, stadium seating, a playground for the kids, locker rooms, showers and changing areas.



The YMCA's current gym on Main Street in Uptown Beckley features several weight rooms, an indoor track, basketball courts, a cycling room, and swimming pool.