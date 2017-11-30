SkyWest to offer flights at Greenbrier Valley Airport - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SkyWest to offer flights at Greenbrier Valley Airport

Posted:

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved a new carrier service to offer flights out of the Greenbrier Valley Airport.

The two-year subsidy agreement begins in April 2018, SkyWest will provide flights to Chicago O'Hare  and Washington Dulles from Lewisburg. SkyWest is a full United Airlines partner. Under the agreement, the airline will provide 12  round trip flights per week to the two destinations using a 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet 200 aircraft. According to the U.S. DOT, the annual subsidy rate is $3,994,423.

You may recall, a previous agreement with ViaAir was terminated after multiple reports of poor customer service and reliability issues.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.