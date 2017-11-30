SkyWest to offer flights at Greenbrier Valley Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved a new carrier service to offer flights out of the Greenbrier Valley Airport.

The two-year subsidy agreement begins in April 2018, SkyWest will provide flights to Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles from Lewisburg. SkyWest is a full United Airlines partner. Under the agreement, the airline will provide 12 round trip flights per week to the two destinations using a 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet 200 aircraft. According to the U.S. DOT, the annual subsidy rate is $3,994,423.

You may recall, a previous agreement with ViaAir was terminated after multiple reports of poor customer service and reliability issues.