Scarbro man turns himself in to face sexual assault charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said Wednesday night that 36-year-old Douglas Kincaid, of Scarbro, turned himself in to face allegations of sexual assault.

Kincaid is charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

And three counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

All are felonies.

The sheriff said in a news release that the charges stem from an investigation that began back in September.