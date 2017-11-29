Wyoming East Girls looking for another title

New Richmond, WV

WVVA-TV

Falling just a game short of going back to the state tournament in 2017, the Wyoming East Lady Warriors are poised to return to the capital city this season. "We had a really tough schedule and we held it together and still I thought had a pretty successful season" said head coach Angie Boninsegna.

Injuries devastated the group a year ago and moving forward to now, but this year that won't be a topic of discussion. "If you talk to my girls, i'm not supposed to talk about the health status of last year. We're moving forward, but it did. it played a lot. We not only lost athleticism, but we lost a lot of leadership, but our girls stepped up."

Many players still remain from their state championship team two years ago, but they think year's version might just be deeper and more talented. "We've added people and we've all matured and i'm confident in saying that we're a lot better than we were two years ago" said senior Gabby Lupardus. "My freshman year we had 10 players and we have 10 players again this year. Everybody's going to be looking at us and we're just going to have to step up" said junior Emily Saunders.

They begin the season as the top ranked team in Class AA and they're only worry is hoisting the trophy in Charleston again come march. "We put expectations on ourselves. We play to the best of our ability and what we know we can, but we don't really listen to what people expect for us, we know what we're capable of and we know what we can do when we go out and do it every night that we can" said Lupardus. "It's that number one spot. It's tough to get and we want to keep it the whole entire season, but to us as a group, we just want to go out and play every game like we can and take each game one at a time" said Saunders.