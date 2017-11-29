Concord Basketball splits doubleheader at Charleston - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Basketball splits doubleheader at Charleston

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams split and mens and womens Mountain East doubleheader on Wednesday night at Charleston.

The Lady Mountain Lions fell to the Golden Eagles 78-62.  Concord was led by Madison May who had 16 points, and Heather Chapman who had 10.  With the loss, they drop to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain East.

The Men knocked off the Golden Eagles 77-72.  Concord was led by Tommy Bolte who had 30 points, and BJ Hamlet who had 16.  With the win, Concord improves to 4-3 overall, and 2-1 in the Mountain East.

Up next, the pair will host West Virginia State on Saturday.  The women will tipoff at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.