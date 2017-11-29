Concord Basketball splits doubleheader at Charleston

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams split and mens and womens Mountain East doubleheader on Wednesday night at Charleston.

The Lady Mountain Lions fell to the Golden Eagles 78-62. Concord was led by Madison May who had 16 points, and Heather Chapman who had 10. With the loss, they drop to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain East.

The Men knocked off the Golden Eagles 77-72. Concord was led by Tommy Bolte who had 30 points, and BJ Hamlet who had 16. With the win, Concord improves to 4-3 overall, and 2-1 in the Mountain East.

Up next, the pair will host West Virginia State on Saturday. The women will tipoff at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.