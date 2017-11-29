Community Connections holding gift drive - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Community Connections holding gift drive

Posted:
By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

Community Connections is holding a drive for the less fortunate... But it's not a toy or coat drive.

They are holding a gift drive for their adult guardianship clients. They says these particular clients include the elderly and the disabled. Suggested items range include socks to blankets to toiletries. Program Director Kathrn Kandas explains why these seemingly basic gifts, can mean so much. "Some of these people might not have a Christmas. And so, simple products that you use every day, can remind them that someone thought of them and cares about them. So this is very important."

You can make a donation at either Community Connections or at Rose's in Princeton. Donations will be accepted until the 15th of December. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.