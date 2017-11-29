Parcels of land donated to Bluefield

In yesterday's City Council meeting, it was announced that Cole Properties is making a donation to Bluefield.

Cole Properties has offered to donate two parcels of land to the city. One parcel is a lot on Bland Street, directly across from Portabella's. The other is a smaller lot that sits along Cherry Street. City Attorney Colin Cline explains how the properties will probably be used. "The property at the lower end of Bland Street is a parking lot. So, what I expect is that it will just be added to our inventory of downtown parking. It will relieve some of the parking issues in downtown Bluefield. So that will be paved and made into public parking. I'm really not sure what the city plans to do with the property at Highland and Cherry."

The Board of Directors approved the donation in yesterday's meeting. Cline says he believes all of the paperwork for the transition should be completed by the end of the year.

