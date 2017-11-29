1 dead in Tazewell County crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 dead in Tazewell County crash

By Patrice Mitchell, Morning Content Manager
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

Virginia State Police has confirmed that one person is dead following a car accident in Abbs Valley. 

According to dispatch, 61-year-old Lloyd Williams, Jr. died in that accident. The call came in around 6:30 Tuesday evening on Route 696. 

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation. 

