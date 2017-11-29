1 dead in Tazewell County crash

A helicopter pilot makes an emergency landing on Interstate 77 in West Virginia.More >>
A helicopter pilot makes an emergency landing on Interstate 77 in West Virginia.More >>
A representative for ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship confirmed Wednesday he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate.More >>
A representative for ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship confirmed Wednesday he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate.More >>
The charges stem from an investigation that began in September.More >>
The charges stem from an investigation that began in September.More >>
Mine safety officials are investigating the death of a miner at a Boone County operation.More >>
Mine safety officials are investigating the death of a miner at a Boone County operation.More >>
Community Connections is holding a drive for the less fortunate... But it's not a toy or coat drive. They are holding a gift drive for their adult guardianship clients.More >>
Community Connections is holding a drive for the less fortunate... But it's not a toy or coat drive. They are holding a gift drive for their adult guardianship clients.More >>
In yesterday's City Council meeting, it was announced that Cole Properties is making a donation to Bluefield. Cole Properties has offered to donate two parcels of land to the city.More >>
In yesterday's City Council meeting, it was announced that Cole Properties is making a donation to Bluefield. Cole Properties has offered to donate two parcels of land to the city.More >>
It was a tale of two visions as those in favor and against the Trump Administration's plan to repeal the Clean Power Plan faced off in Charleston.More >>
It was a tale of two visions as those in favor and against the Trump Administration's plan to repeal the Clean Power Plan faced off in Charleston.More >>
Virginia State Police has confirmed that one person is dead following a car accident in Abbs Valley.More >>
Virginia State Police has confirmed that one person is dead following a car accident in Abbs Valley.More >>