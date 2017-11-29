Blankenship responds to Manchin suggestion that his Senate run is part of backroom deal

UPDATE: Don Blankenship responded on Wednesday to a suggestion by Sen. Manchin that his Senate run is part of a backroom deal with Mitch McConnell, saying:



"I have no idea what Manchin's comment is about. But its obvious he is either incompetent or he has not spent much time working for West Virginia families. Many West Virginia families have had to leave West Virginia because of Manchin. His friend Obama literally cost many West Virginians their livelihood and their homes. If his friend Hillary had won who knows where the remaining West Virginia families would be."

A spokesperson for Sen. Manchin issued the following statement on Wednesday in response to Blankenship's bid:



"Joe Manchin is focused on working in the Senate for West Virginia families, not campaign politics. He won't be distracted by Mitch McConnell's backroom deals in Washington, D.C."



-------------------------------------------------

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A representative for ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship confirmed Wednesday he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate.



Greg Thomas, a spokesperson for Blankenship, said the candidate filed the necessary paperwork on Wednesday afternoon.



Current U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D), West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), and Congressman Evan Jenkins (R) have also announced their intention to run.



Meanwhile, Attorney General Morrisey issued the following statement:



"Everyone has the right to run for public office. I welcome anyone into this contest, but I will continue to run on my positive record of obtaining conservative results for coal miners and West Virginia taxpayers, fighting for the unborn, protecting gun rights, and ridding the state of this terrible opioid epidemic."



