Second arrest made in Fayette County shooting

Deputies in Fayette County arrest a second person in connection with a shooting last week in Ansted.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Rodney Rose, was shot in the chest and facial area on November 19. He was hospitalized with "serious life threatening injuries."

Dalena Maleigha Willis, 25, of Victor, is charged with felony malicious wounding. She has been arraigned and is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

Dalena Willis is the second arrest made in the case. Brain Stephen Willis, 29, also of Victor, was charged last week in connection with the shooting. Click here to read the original report.