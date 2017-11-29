2 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County

Kelly Shirley Kelly Shirley
Randy McNeely Randy McNeely
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Officers in McDowell County arrested two people on drug charges during an ongoing investigation near Roderfield.

Randy R McNeely, 32, was charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance. Kelly L. Shirley, 27, was charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws and delivery of a Schedule II & Schedule III controlled substance.

According to Sheriff Martin West,  the pair were arrested on Tuesday in the Spice Creek area. They were arraigned in front of Magistrate Steve Cox. McNeely's bond was sent at $30,000 and Shirley's bond was set at $45,000.

The investigation was handled by the McDowell County Sheriff's Department and Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

