2 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County

Deputies in Fayette County arrest a second person in connection with a shooting last week in Ansted.More >>
Deputies in Fayette County arrest a second person in connection with a shooting last week in Ansted.More >>
Officers in McDowell County arrested two people on drug charges during an ongoing investigation near Roderfield.More >>
Officers in McDowell County arrested two people on drug charges during an ongoing investigation near Roderfield.More >>
The West Virginia State Police is holding a "sobriety checkpoint" this weekend to discourage people from getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.More >>
The West Virginia State Police is holding a "sobriety checkpoint" this weekend to discourage people from getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.More >>
One person was airlifted after a motor vehicle accident in Raleigh County early Wednesday morning.More >>
One person was airlifted after a motor vehicle accident in Raleigh County early Wednesday morning.More >>
At Tuesday's common council meeting, the city of Beckley recognized two young ladies for their act of courage.More >>
At Tuesday's common council meeting, the city of Beckley recognized two young ladies for their act of courage.More >>
Christmas is fast approaching and many people are already feeling the pressure of the holidays.More >>
Christmas is fast approaching and many people are already feeling the pressure of the holidays.More >>
The Sophia City Fire Dept. is making room for a brand new engine that fire fighters say will help make it easier for them to serve the community.More >>
The Sophia City Fire Dept. is making room for a brand new engine that fire fighters say will help make it easier for them to serve the community.More >>
As the Mercer County Sheriff's Departments "No Shave for the Brave" campaign nears it's end, the department says they are ready for a clean face. The initiative began as a statewide initiative to raise money for West Virginia Child Advocacy Centers.More >>
As the Mercer County Sheriff's Departments "No Shave for the Brave" campaign nears it's end, the department says they are ready for a clean face. The initiative began as a statewide initiative to raise money for West Virginia Child Advocacy Centers.More >>