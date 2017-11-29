DUI checkpoint set for Friday in Raleigh County

The West Virginia State Police is holding a "sobriety checkpoint" this weekend to discourage people from getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The checkpoint will be along Route 99, west of Route 3 in the Glen Daniels area of Raleigh County. It will be in operation from 7:00 p.m. until 1;00 p.m. on Friday.

The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers.--Sgt. M.A. Painter, District One Commander, WVSP

Read the full news release below:

On Friday, December 01, 2017 the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint along State Rt. 99 approximately .1 miles West of State Rt. 3, in the Glen Daniels area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 7:00 pm until 1:00 am.

The purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers.