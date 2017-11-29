One person airlifted after vehicle accident in Raleigh County

BOLT, W.Va. (WVVA) One person was airlifted after a motor vehicle accident in Raleigh County early Wednesday morning.



According to dispatchers, the call came into the incident on Bolt Mountain Road near the Boone County line just after 5 a.m. They said one person was airlifted through Health Net as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.



The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., JanCare Ambulance, and Trap Hill Fire Dept. responded.

