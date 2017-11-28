Daughters of slain Beckley woman honored at Beckley Common Council

At Tuesday's common council meeting, the city of Beckley recognized two young ladies for their act of courage.

Detective Morgan Bragg of the Beckley Police Dept. presented a special plaque to Laila and Jayla Cox, the daughters of Belinda Cox, the Beckley woman who was set on fire back in September by her fiance.

Detective Bragg called the crime one of the most heinous he had ever seen during his career, but praised the girls for coming to their mother's aid.

Belinda Cox eventually succumbed to her injuries at a Pittsburgh hospital a few weeks after the incident, but Bragg says the way in which Laila and Jayla handled the situation prevented more casualties from occurring.