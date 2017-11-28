"Old-fashioned" Christmas returns to Wildwood House Sunday

Christmas is fast approaching and many people are already feeling the pressure of the holidays.

But Sunday, the Raleigh County Historical Society invites you to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season, and enjoy Christmas the old-fashioned way.

The Wildwood House on S. Kanawha St. will be open from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and for just $3, visitors will be treated to tours of the home in all of its Christmas splendor.

"They seemed to have merry Christmases even without the hustle and bustle and pressure put on you to have the trees done by a certain time and the cards out by a certain date,” Cindy Worley said. “Their Christmas celebrations were just as merry, probably a little more religious, and they featured fun and singing and family."

Returning this year will be Christmas carolers and the sounds of psaltery and dulcimer players from Tamarack.

But new to the event will be a vintage toy display courtesy of Tickety Boo Mercantile and a winter camp setup behind the house.

Children 12 and under are free.