Sophia City Fire Dept. gets new fire engine

The Sophia City Fire Dept. is making room for a brand new engine that fire fighters say will help make it easier for them to serve the community.More >>
The Sophia City Fire Dept. is making room for a brand new engine that fire fighters say will help make it easier for them to serve the community.More >>
At Tuesday's common council meeting, the city of Beckley recognized two young ladies for their act of courage.More >>
At Tuesday's common council meeting, the city of Beckley recognized two young ladies for their act of courage.More >>
Christmas is fast approaching and many people are already feeling the pressure of the holidays.More >>
Christmas is fast approaching and many people are already feeling the pressure of the holidays.More >>
The Sophia City Fire Dept. is making room for a brand new engine that fire fighters say will help make it easier for them to serve the community.More >>
The Sophia City Fire Dept. is making room for a brand new engine that fire fighters say will help make it easier for them to serve the community.More >>
As the Mercer County Sheriff's Departments "No Shave for the Brave" campaign nears it's end, the department says they are ready for a clean face. The initiative began as a statewide initiative to raise money for West Virginia Child Advocacy Centers.More >>
As the Mercer County Sheriff's Departments "No Shave for the Brave" campaign nears it's end, the department says they are ready for a clean face. The initiative began as a statewide initiative to raise money for West Virginia Child Advocacy Centers.More >>
A councilmember in the town of Bluefield, Virginia, is beginning the discussion on a potentially controversial issue. In a town council work session that began at 5:30, Charles Presley is proposing term limits for council members.More >>
A councilmember in the town of Bluefield, Virginia, is beginning the discussion on a potentially controversial issue. In a town council work session that began at 5:30, Charles Presley is proposing term limits for council members.More >>
It's an all too common problem -- students who skip school and parents who claim they are powerless to stop it. Since West Virginia's truancy courts were established six years ago, judges have sentenced the students' parents to pay fines, serve jail time, and even go to school themselves.More >>
It's an all too common problem -- students who skip school and parents who claim they are powerless to stop it. Since West Virginia's truancy courts were established six years ago, judges have sentenced the students' parents to pay fines, serve jail time, and even go to school themselves.More >>
Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia State Police and Princeton Police Dept. responds to a robbery call at a flower shop in Mercer County.More >>
Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia State Police and Princeton Police Dept. responds to a robbery call at a flower shop in Mercer County.More >>