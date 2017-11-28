Sophia City Fire Dept. gets new fire engine

The Sophia City Fire Dept. is making room for a brand new engine that fire fighters say will help make it easier for them to serve the community.

Assistant chief Scott Thomas says its been almost 20 years since the department has gotten a new engine, and it was all made possible thanks to the Raleigh County fire levy.

The new truck is a Sutphen rescue pumper and arrives just in time for winter, when firefighters say they see the most fires.

With a price tag of around half-a-million dollars. Thomas says they expect this engine to last them three or four decades.

"You really want something that's going to perform at its highest level at every time,” Thomas said. “And whenever you have something that's 20, 30 years old, and even 40 years old, it's hard to do that. But when you have something that's brand new, it's reliable. It just puts you at peace of mind that whenever you go out for a serious call, you're going to have equipment that's going to perform."

Also included in the truck's paint scheme is a special tribute to the station's former fire chief Jeff Pittman, who passed away earlier this year.

The crew says Pittman even provided input on the new engine before he died.