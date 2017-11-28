Bluefield State Basketball drops home doubleheader

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield State Basketball teams were swept in the Mens and Womens doubleheader on Tuesday night.

The Lady Blues fell to Lake Erie 83-58. With the loss, the Lady Blues fall to 1-6.

The Big Blue Men fell to Virginia State 86-55. With the loss, Bluefield State drops to 2-3.

Up next, the men will travel to Longwood for a exhibition on Wednesday, and the women will travel to Virginia State on Saturday.