Bluefield College Basketball swept at Bryan

Bluefield, VA

The Bluefield College Basketball teams were swept in AAC doubleheader at Bryan.

The Men fell to the Lions 64-62.  The Rams were led by Jorge Concepcion who had 25 points.  With the Loss, Bluefield drops to 4-2 overall, and 2-1 in the AAC.

The Women dropped their contest to the Lions 69=57.  The Lady Rams were led by Danae Cox who had 17 points.  With the loss, Bluefield drops to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the league.

Up next, the pair will host Allen on Thursday night at The Dome.  The women will tipoff at 5:30, and the men at 7:30.

