Mercer Co. Sheriff's 'No Shave for the Brave' campaign a success

As the Mercer County Sheriff's Departments "No Shave for the Brave" campaign nears it's end, the department says they are ready for a clean face.

The initiative began as a statewide initiative to raise money for West Virginia Child Advocacy Centers.

Mercer County Child Protect says the money goes to Charleston before it's dispersed, so no word yet on how much was raised.

Sheriff Tommy Bailey laughed while saying the campaign was fun, but he'll be happy to get a fresh cut soon.

"I've been a cop 25 years I've never had a beard for most of my career so I'm not used to it," Bailey said. "The guys in uniform I just don't.. they shouldn't have beards in uniforms. But it was for a good cause and I think we raised a little bit of money for child protect so it was worth it."

According to Child Protect, three local salons will be giving deputies free shaves as a thank you for participating in the campaign.

