Bluefield taking steps to become a 1-Gig city

On the West Virginia-side of Bluefield, City Council held their meeting this afternoon. One of the actions approved was the hiring of a law firm to advise them on a new broadband project.

City Manager Dane Rideout says, "We are making every stride we possibly can, to become the first gigabyte city, in this area." For the city of Bluefield... this could be the start of a new era. Because the internet has become such an integral part of modern society, Rideout is excited by the council's approval of an action that he feels will benefit local businesses. "Advertising, recruitment of new businesses, and (current) businesses that want to expand... it's all about your connectivity to the internet." Nicole Coeburn of the Blue Spoon Cafe is excited by the idea of increased broadband and WiFi. "That's what my business system runs off of. My WiFi for my laptop downstairs runs off of the system for me to do my work. So we use it here a lot!"

Across the street, Craft Memorial Library provides free internet and WiFi for its patrons. Suzette Sims says the library's internet speed can depend on the day. "Well, it varies, you know. Today it's good. Tomorrow... it might be a little slower." Sims tells us many residents frequent the library specifically for internet access. "Yes! We have people who live close, in the West Virginia Manor, who come down here for internet usage. And we get quite a few who can't afford internet at home."

If all goes according to plan, the city hopes to finish phase one of the project in 4-6 months.