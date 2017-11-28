Bluefield town council to examine term limits - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield town council to examine term limits

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) -

A councilmember in the town of Bluefield, Virginia, is beginning the discussion on a potentially controversial issue.

In a town council work session that began at 5:30, Charles Presley is proposing term limits for council members. The idea is still a work in progress... But he believes all members should be limited to three consecutive terms, before having to sit out for a cycle. Presley says it's an issue he feels strongly about. "We need to give people a chance to run. It's kind of hard to get in there, in a small town. People vote the same members in, time and time and time again. We need to get some fresh ideas, and a new look at the direction that our town needs to go into. So I think it would be very important if we could get this passed!"

Presley hopes a vote on the issue can be held in the near future. If approved by council, it would then have to pass the General Assembly in Richmond.
 

