Bluefield Girls aiming for a trip to Charleston

Last season ended in heartbreak for the Bluefield girls basketball team falling in their first state championship game since 1922 to Fairmont Senior. "When you get that close to a goal that you have and you come that short, it still bothers me" said head coach Tony Mallamaci "It was such like an indescribable feeling, so we just want to make it back up there again" said junior Autumn Spangler.

Winning 20 plus games for the second time in three years, the team knows they'll have a target on their backs all season long. "We always have such great talent. It's always apart of competition, so I think there's always going to be a target on our back" said Spangler. "This is a new season and a new year so we feel like to get back to where we need to be, with losing three people, three of our main starters, that we need to work harder" said sophomore Jaisah Smith.

Some new faces will appear in the starting lineup this year, but Mallamaci says the team's chemistry will still a key to their success. "This is probably the best chemistry that we've ever had as a team in the years that I've been here. they're dedicated. They all get along, they like each other, they don't bicker, they're a true team."

The Lady Beavers face another tough grueling AA schedule, which the team thinks will help them in their run to Charleston. "The harder competition, the harder we'll have to work, but I think we'll do fine" said Smith. "Our schedule feels like the toughest it's been in the past years that I've been here and Wyoming East is really tough, Pikeview is really tough, it's not going to be easy" said Spangler.