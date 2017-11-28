Flower shop robbery suspect sought in Princeton

Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia State Police and Princeton Police Dept. responds to a robbery call at a flower shop in Mercer County.

The owner of Colonial Florist, just outside of Princeton, tells WVVA he was set up by someone he knows.

The owner says the suspect used to work for him and came down to the flower shop to help sweep the floors. That's when the owner says another man entered the shop. The owner says moments later he turned his back and suddenly felt a blow to the head and fell to the floor.

The owner’s wallet was stolen during the attack. Witnesses next door called the police. The owner says more than $1,100 was taken.