Crews battle three alarm fire in Bluefield

First responders are on the scene of an apartment fire in Bluefield, WV.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. to a building on Lewis Street.

According to Chief Rick Carry with the Bluefield, WV Fire Department, the building was 40 to 50 percent involved when they arrived. A man and his dog were able to make it out safely. The building housed six apartments. It is a total loss.

No other injures were reported. 

Firefighters from Bluefield, VA and Bluewell helped battle the blaze. A cause of the fire has not been determined. 

