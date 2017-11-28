West Virginia felon gets 5 years for having gun - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia felon gets 5 years for having gun

Markus Davis Markus Davis
CHARLESTON, WV (WVVA) -

 A 40-year-old Charleston man has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison for having both a gun and a felony conviction.

Authorities say Markus Davis pleaded guilty earlier to illegal firearm possession.

Charleston police say they pulled over Davis' vehicle on Feb. 22 for a traffic violation and found a stolen, loaded Taurus handgun in his pants.

According to prosecutors, Davis was convicted of robbery in 2004 in Kanawha County Circuit Court and also convicted of illegal gun possession in 2011.

