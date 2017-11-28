West Virginia felon gets 5 years for having gun

A 40-year-old Charleston man has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison for having both a gun and a felony conviction.

Authorities say Markus Davis pleaded guilty earlier to illegal firearm possession.

Charleston police say they pulled over Davis' vehicle on Feb. 22 for a traffic violation and found a stolen, loaded Taurus handgun in his pants.

According to prosecutors, Davis was convicted of robbery in 2004 in Kanawha County Circuit Court and also convicted of illegal gun possession in 2011.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.