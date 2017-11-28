Winterplace sets tentative opening date

FLAT TOP, W.Va. (WVVA) Snowmaking was in full force at Winterplace Ski Resort on Flat Top Mountain Tuesday.



Chief Snowmaker Warren Smith said the resort is aiming for a Saturday, December 9th opening, but cautioned that the date is weather dependent. Smith said the resort is counting on more cold weather to open by that date.

Last season, Winterplace stayed open until Sunday, March 19th. The resort's competitor, Snowshoe, is aiming for a December 15th opening.

According to the resort's website, Winterplace is also still currently hiring for dozens of positions before the open of the season. Some of the positions include security, shuttle bus driver, cook, snow tubing attendant, housekeeper, lift operator, and parking attendant.



To learn more, visit http://www.winterplace.com/