Princeton Christmas Parade

THOUGH IT WAS ON THE CHILLY SIDE...

...DOWNTOWN PRINCETON TONIGHT WAS FILLED WITH THE WARMTH ONLY THE HOLIDAYS CAN BRING.

FOLKS LINED UP EARLY ALONG MERCER STREET TO TAKE IN THE SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF THE ANNUAL PARADE PUT ON BY THE PRINCETON MERCER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

THE PARADE RAN FROM 5TH STREET TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE...

... AND BOASTED BANDS AND FLOATS...

ONE EVEN HAD SNOWING COMING OFF IT.

ALSO... FIRE TRUCKS AND CLASSIC CARS.

AND AT LEAST ONE BEAUTY QUEEN.

BUT THE FOCUS... AS IT SHOULD BE... WAS ON THE KIDS.

ADULTS ENJOYED THE HOLIDAY SPECTACLE.

BUT THE KIDS WERE INTERESTED ONLY IN ALL THE CANDY TOSSED THEIR WAY.

AND OF COURSE... A GLIMPSE OF SANTA WHO BROUGHT UP THE REAR.