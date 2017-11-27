Bluefield aiming for another AA Football Title

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Bluefield has rolled through their first 13 opponents en route to the AA state championship game, and that was no more apparent than their dominating win over Bridgeport in the semifinals. "Just everybody. The blocking was there. The effort to block was there from everyone backs, receivers, and lineman. Defensively, the effort was there from the backs, linebackers, defensive ends. I was really pleased with our effort on Friday night" said head coach Fred Simon.

The victory has this current crop very excited for the opportunity, and they are getting anxious with every waking moment. "Today in class I couldn't focus today. Just knowing that we get the opportunity to play up there. Its rare, we haven't been up there since 2009. I know coach is excited to get it back up there. Have a good practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and head up there Thursday" said junior Chandler Cooper.

The Beavers attack has been led all season by Mookie Collier, who finds his name on many Kennedy Award finalist lists. "Jeremy Dillion, Tyson Baegent, Jadon Hayes and there's me. I've thought about it, but if I don't win it, so be it. As long as I can say I was a nominee and I was in the top 4" said Collier.

Truck Edwards has also carried the bulk of the load. Taking the pounding up the middle. "Its a lot of responsibility, a lot of hitting. You get hit a lot but teams hit on me which opens up those lanes for Mookie to get those touchdowns. Its a big responsibility, but it gets the job done" said Edwards.

The Bluefield defense has been dominate for most of the year. Giving up just 11 points per game. "Its been really good knowing you can trust the person beside you. Looking in front of you and beside and you and just knowing that everyone will do their job and you just trust one another" said senior Arnold Martin.

No one of this team has ever played for a state championship in any sport, and they know just how big this game is. "Its a big experience in my life that I will probably remember forever. Just got to stay focused and come ready to play and just give it my all" said junior Drake Mullins.

History will be on the line for this team on Friday night. A perfect way to end a perfect season. "We are going to go up there and give it our all. Win or lose, we give all glory to God because he has blessed us with such an amazing season. Hopefully it doesn't end with a loss, but if it does, as long as we can say we made it" said Collier.