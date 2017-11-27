All-ACC Football Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

All-ACC Football Teams

Greensboro, NC

All-ACC Football Teams.  Here are those from Virginia Tech that made the lists:

1st Team

WR Cam Phillips

LB Tremaine Edmunds

G Wyatt Teller

CB Greg Stroman

2nd Team

DT Time Settle

3rd Team

LB Andrew Motuapuaka

S Terrell Edmunds

Honorable Mention

DT Ricky Walker

C Eric Gallo

