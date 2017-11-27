AAA All-State Volleyball Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

AAA All-State Volleyball Teams

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

Here are the AAA All-State Volleyball teams voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.  Here are those from our area that made the lists:

1st Team

Bryce Knapp (Beckley)

Kareli Shaver (Greenbrier East)

Hannah Southcott (Princeton)

2nd Team

Maddie Cochran (Greenbrier East)

Sydney McClung (Beckley)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.