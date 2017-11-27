Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

Here are the AAA All-State Volleyball teams voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Here are those from our area that made the lists:

1st Team

Bryce Knapp (Beckley)

Kareli Shaver (Greenbrier East)

Hannah Southcott (Princeton)

2nd Team

Maddie Cochran (Greenbrier East)

Sydney McClung (Beckley)