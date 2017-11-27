10 lives lost on Virginia highways over Thanksgiving weekend

The Virginia State Police reports ten highway fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The deaths include eight drivers, one passenger and one pedestrian. According to the VSP, two fatal crashes (including one pedestrian) occurred in the City of Richmond. Meanwhile, two fatal accidents occurred in Fairfax County and two drivers died in a head-on collision in Augusta County. Other fatalities were reported in Appomattox, Bedford, Caroline, and Spotsylvania counties.

So far this year, 737 people have died on Virginia highways. That's up 11 percent compared to 2016 when 664 traffic fatalities were reported by this date.

“The increase in fatal crashes throughout this year is troubling and should be of serious concern to all Virginians,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Tragically, there will be at least 700 families heading into the holiday season mourning the loss of a loved one because of a traffic crash on a Virginia highway. Let’s make these remaining weeks of 2017 safer for everyone by buckling up and driving smart, safe, sober and distraction-free.”

Troopers beefed-up its efforts (Operation C.A.R.E. or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries over the holiday weekend