McDowell Co. non-profit loses funding for Weatherization program, claims discrimination

A McDowell County non-profit organization is speaking out after the state has halted funding of one of their staple programs, weatherizing the homes of low income families so that they can be warm this upcoming winter.

The Council of Southern Mountains has been weatherizing homes in McDowell for over 40 years, fixing up houses of low income families to make them easier and more cost efficient to heat.

But this year that work may not get done.

The board members of The Council claim that the West Virginia Department of Commerce is withholding their grant money, putting a halt on the program.

Director Randal Johnson says the agency was told they were only allowed less than five errors in the inspection, a standard he says is impossible to reach.

"As far as we know, we're the only one they've ever told this too," Johnson said. "We've never even seen that standard before. We also weatherize some of the most substandard housing in the state of West Virginia, so we feel like that was an unfair standard to place on us."

The Department of Commerce is standing by their claim that the agency was not compliant with the Weatherization program standards.

In a statement sent to WVVA, the department said:

"The Council of the Southern Mountains currently has a grant agreement for the Weatherization Assistance Program with the West Virginia Development Office. The West Virginia Development Office takes compliance for these grants very seriously as it is our responsibility as a recipient of federal funds to monitor each program that serves the people of West Virginia.”

Board members claim that stopping the program not only puts low income families at a disadvantage, but cost eight workers their jobs.

"Then we had to lay off 6-8 people, that just goes to show you they don't really care about us down here," said Tom Morsi, second year board member. "The money that was used went back into this community. We bought our building supplies from hardware stores here in this county so they lose that business also."

The Council has sent sought out legal advice. Stephanie Phifer of Radliff Law Firm in Bluefield says she agrees there may be evidence of discrimination. However Phifer says the main goal right now is to get the program back up and running.

"Low income, elderly, handicapped, McDowell County... you're going to have all those people," Phifer said. "And with this being the only agency serving McDowell County, putting them on halt is hurting everyone."

The Council of Southern Mountains is in the process of setting up a meeting with the Department of Commerce at the Attorney General's office to try and regain funding for the weatherization program.