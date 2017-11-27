Christmas classic coming to Raleigh Playhouse

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Christmas classic is headed to the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in December.



The Charles Dickens' masterpiece 'A Christmas Carol' will be performed by the Treehouse Arts Ensemble on December 8, 9, and 10 at the theatre's location on Neville Street.



The play stars Gene Worthington as Scrooge and co-stars Andrea Sullivan, George Bickey, Brett Boyd, and Robby Moore.



The Friday and Saturday December 8,9 performance will start at 8 p.m. The Sunday, December 10, performance will start at 2 p.m.



"It's a typical story of the Christmas Carol with a few little twists and turns. It has a choir in it. It's going to be a really good family show," said Vice-President Sandra Shrewsbury during an interview with WVVA News.



Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids under age 7.

"It's just a real community show for a wonderful community event," adds Shrewsbury.



Shrewsbury said the characters will also be walking in Saturday's Beckley Christmas parade. Kids who bring the coins to the production will receive free popcorn.

