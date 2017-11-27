Local charities brace for donor fatigue after historic run of hurricanes

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) As hurricanes Havey, Irma, and Maria slammed Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico in the span of two weeks, millions across the U.S. dug into their wallets to support those left homeless and stranded. But just these areas are beginning to bounce back, charities outside the disaster zone are bracing for another kind of hit -- donor fatigue.



"It hurts when you can't help these people when they come in and need help with a bill to say I don't have the funds," explained Captain Jerry Lester of the Salvation Army in Beckley.



Just a few weeks into their annual Kettle campaign, Capt. Lester said bell ringers have seen a decline in contributions from last year. "We also had employees deployed in Texas and Florida. It hurts your local communities when you have to send people away."



Bell ringer Charley Miller said the Salvation Army was his guardian angel recently when he and his wife fell on hard times. Now, he's hoping to help others by volunteering. "We were starving and stuff in Charleston and the Salvation Army helped us."



While food contributions and canned goods are always welcome, explained Capt. Lester, it is the financial contributions that go the furthest. Monetary donations allow the charity to spend where there is the greatest need.



"Within the last couple of days, the kettle campaign has picked up a little bit. We're just hoping the community will step up and help us meet the need as well as show us what they need."



Bell ringers are stationed at several stores across Beckley, including Walmart, Kroger, and Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope.