Internet and shipping experts offer tips to keep your purchases safe

The post-Thanksgiving weekend of shopping unofficially concludes today with Cyber Monday. Our James McDowell takes a look at how you can keep your identity safe while ordering online, and how you can prevent your items from growing legs, once they arrive.

The month between Thanksgiving and Christmas is the busiest time of year for retailers. Not only do they run many sales in their stores, but they also offer many discounts online. If you plan purchasing gifts online, cyber security experts say using credit cards can help prevent fraudulent purchases. Jody Meadows of Dominion Systems says, "A number of credit card companies won't allow those types of purchases, especially from overseas companies. They will flag those, and maybe give you a call... something along those lines. Never, never expose your debit card, or any of that information to anyone."

Another concern with online shopping is avoiding theft when packages are delivered. Coen Beck of The UPS Store in Bluefield explains, "You can sign up on the UPS website (to) have things delivered here to the store. And all you have to do is have your driver's license when you come in and pick it up."

She says you can also specify where exactly a delivery driver leaves your package if you're not home to receive it personally. "You can always call your local distribution center or your post office, and they can arrange something for you, to have that done."

Experts say when placing your order, you should also be aware of what each store's refund policy is, should your package arrive damaged, or get stolen before you can retrieve it.

