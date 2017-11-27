Man charged with using counterfeit money at Wyoming County store

Snowmaking was in full force at Winterplace Ski Resort on Tuesday.More >>
A McDowell County non-profit organization is speaking out after the state has halted funding of one of their staple programs, weatherizing the homes of low income families so that they can be warm this upcoming winter.More >>
The Virginia State Police reports ten highway fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.More >>
The post-Thanksgiving weekend of shopping unofficially concludes today with Cyber Monday. Our James McDowell takes a look at how you can keep your identity safe while ordering online, and how you can prevent your items from growing legs, once they arrive.More >>
A Christmas classic is headed to the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in December.More >>
As hurricanes Havey, Irma, and Maria slammed Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico in the span of two weeks, millions across the U.S. dug into their wallets to support those left homeless and stranded.More >>
Deputies in Wyoming County arrest a man on multiple charges after they say he used a fake $10 bill at a local grocery store.More >>
