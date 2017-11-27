Man charged with using counterfeit money at Wyoming County store

Deputies in Wyoming County arrest a man on multiple charges after they say he used a fake $10 bill at a local grocery store.

George David Day, 67, of Key Rock, WV is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began after an alert customer at the Save-A-Lot in Pineville noticed that a $10 bill given as change wasn't real. The customer returned the bill to the store.

Deputies say Day used another fake bill to make a purchase at the store. Investigators were able to identify Day through security video and traveled to his home for questioning. While there, they noticed Day trying to hide something. A warrant was obtained and they searched his residence. Investigators seized counterfeit $20, $10, $5, and $1 dollar bills along with templates and computers.

The arrest was made on Sunday.