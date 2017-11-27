West Virginia man arrested on drug charges after girlfriend found dead

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A West Virginia man whose girlfriend was found dead at a Kentucky motel has been arrested on drug charges.

News outlets report that 30-year-old Brittany Nichole Edens, of Charleston, West Virginia, was found dead Saturday afternoon at the Bluegrass Inn in Frankfort. Franklin police Capt. Chris Quire says 34-year-old Christopher Fulks was arrested at the scene and is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - in this case, methamphetamine.

Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod says it's too early to speculate on the cause of Edens' death.

Quire said homicide charges could be filed if the medical examiner's report indicates a drug overdose.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unknown if Fulks has a lawyer.

