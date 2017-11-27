Fayette County student arrested on sexual abuse charge - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fayette County student arrested on sexual abuse charge

By Patrice Mitchell, Morning Content Manager
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A Fayette County teen is behind bars, accused of sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old student. 

According to court documents, 18-year-old Johnny Willis grabbed the victim by the arm and then touched her breast while at Valley High School. The victim says she did not consent to any sexual contact.  The alleged incident occurred on November 13. 

Willis was arrested by the Smithers Police Dept. on November 26 and is being held at Southern Regional Jail. 

