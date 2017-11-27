Fayette County prison guard arrested on fugitive warrant

A correctional officer in Fayette County has been arrested on an outstanding warrant out of New York .

Frank Leon Jones, 46, of Scarbro was picked up by authorities on Sunday at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex where he works.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Jones is wanted by the New York Police Department on the charge of second degree grand larceny. He's now being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond "to await extradition proceedings."