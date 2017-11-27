Tractor-Trailer accident on I-77 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tractor-Trailer accident on I-77

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
I-77 Northbound is currently blocked after an early morning accident involving multiple tractor-trailers. 

Details are limited at this time, but what we do know is that the accident occurred around mile-marker 23 in Mercer County. 

There are possible injuries and crews are currently on route to the scene. Traffic delays are to be expected. 

Stay with WVVA as this story develops. 

